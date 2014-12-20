The Most Popular Times To Have Sex And Other Fun Facts About Making Whoopee

These days women have a new choice when it comes to birth control: their smartphones.

Using a fertility-tracking app like Kindara can help a couple get pregnant or avoid pregnancy. Kindara has helped more than 30,000 women get pregnant so far. CEO William Sacks says the company recently got curious about the thing that makes them pregnant: sex.

So he and his team analysed 1.5 million bits of data that app users collected about their sexual activity over the last 22 months and discovered some surprising insights.

