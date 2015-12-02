These are the songs everyone was listening to in 2015, according to Spotify

Spotify has released its end-of-year statistics, and Drake reigns supreme, topping 1.8 billion streams in 2015. Rihanna took the top spot for a female artist, clocking in at 1 billion streams.

The biggest hit of the year was Major Lazer’s “Lean On” featuring breakout Danish pop star Mø. It racked up 540 million streams and became the most-streamed song of all time.

One notable absence was Adele, who has refused to put her new album “25”on Spotify. Even so, her single “Hello” is on Spotify, but it didn’t rank on Spotify, likely due to its late release in the year.

Here is the full data from Spotify, including top artists, tracks, albums, and more.

Top Five Artists in U.S.

Drake The Weeknd Kanye West Ed Sheeran Eminem

Top Five Males in U.S.

Drake The Weeknd Kanye West Ed Sheeran Eminem

Top Five Females in U.S.

Nicki Minaj Beyoncé Rihanna Ariana Grande Lana Del Rey

Top Five Tracks in the U.S.

Trap Queen — Fetty Wap The Hills — The Weeknd Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) — The Weeknd Uptown Funk — Mark Ronson Lean On (feat. MØ & DJ Snake) — Major Lazer

Top Five Albums in the U.S.

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late — Drake Beauty Behind The Madness — The Weeknd Fetty Wap — Fetty Wap Dark Sky Paradise — Big Sean SremmLife — Rae Sremmurd

Top Five Viral Tracks in the U.S.

Here — Alessia Cara Hotline Bling — Drake Sugar (feat. Francesco Yates) — Robin Schulz Ex’s & Oh’s — Elle King Sunday Candy – Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment (tied for 4th place)

Top Five Playlists in the U.S.

Today’s Top Hits Hot Country RapCaviar TGIF Afternoon Acoustic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.