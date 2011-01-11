The Most Popular TV Shows On The Internet

This post is brought to you by XFINITY TV service, however, offers several options from premium channels, including a nice selection from HBO and Showtime on top of popular network and basic cable shows. Network TV, especially sitcoms and dramadies, dominate online TV rankings, despite the fact online TV services have many shows from premium and cable channels also readily available.



On Hulu, the 10 most popular shows for the past month are almost exclusively comedies available for free on network TV.

iTunes, which makes users pay per show download or rental, is also flooded with comedies, but with more cable shows like Pretty Little Liars and The Closer sprinkled in.

Comcast’s new XFINITY TV service, however, offers several options from premium channels, including a nice selection from HBO and Showtime on top of popular network and basic cable shows.

We think this will mark a shift in the types of shows people watch online. Comedies that appeal to the masses will always dominate, but as premium shows become available streaming online or pay-per-download, their market share should grow.

Sitcoms dominate.

Photo: Kamelia Angelova, The Business Insider

