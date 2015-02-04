The 20 most popular places to visit in winter

Shutterstock Feeling daring? You could travel to Chamonix and climb the ‘Aiguille du Midi.’

Cold winter months can cause a bit of cabin fever in everyone — but that doesn’t mean you can’t get away.

Gogobot just released the winners of its 2015 Travellers’ Favourites Awards, based on reviews from thousands of travellers as well as destination booking data.

One of the categories assessed the top winter destinations.

From the ski slopes of California’s Big Bear mountain to the beaches of Cape Town, here are the top 20 destinations to travel to this winter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.