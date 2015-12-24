The 20 most popular places people on Facebook visited in 2015

Biz Carson

From a shopping mall in Thailand to the largest theme park in Latin America, Facebook users travelled the globe and posted on the social network everywhere they went.

As part of its 2015 Year In Review, Facebook just released the top travelled places across the globe, based on the number of check-ins at each stop.

Here’s the top 20 from around the world:

19. Camp Nou, a soccer stadium home of FC Barcelona

Wikimedia Commons

16. Hollywood Walk of Fame

Wikimedia/BenSherman

14. Marina Bay Sands, a resort in Singapore

Wikimedia Commons
Marina Bay Sands

12. Warner Bros. Studios Tour London, a tour that goes inside the making of 'Harry Potter'

Henry Blodget / Business Insider

10. Central Park

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

9. The Louvre

Reuters Images

7. The Grand Canyon

Shutterstock/Galyna Andrushko

2. Universal Studios Properties

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

1. Disney Properties

Wikimedia Commons

