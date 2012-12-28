The Most Popular Place In The World To Take A Photo With Instagram

Photo: Instagram/Bhumaret

Instagram just posted a list of the 10 most popular places around the world its users are posting photos from.We’ve assembled them into a slideshow here. The funny thing about the list is that it reveals how young Instagram still is.



Despite having been bought for $1 billion, the service just broke into the mainstream about mid-way through the year, which means some of the most popular places to take photos aren’t places you would necessarily think of. (We’re looking at you, Dodger Stadium.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.