Pepperoni dominates as the most popular pizza topping.

A whopping 36% of people order pepperoni on their pizzas, according to research by business advisor Brian Roemmele.

Roemmele researched point-of-sale data from 604 pizza locations across the United States.

Here’s the chart of his findings, which was first posted to Quora:

