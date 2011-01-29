The Most Popular People To Work With In New York City

Earlier this week, we showed you who the most popular employees in Silicon Valley were at top companies like Google, Yahoo! and Microsoft according to Cubeduel.



Cubeduel is a site that connects to your LinkedIn account and then pits two of your colleagues (both former and current) against each other. You anonymously choose who you’d rather work with by clicking on their picture.

Today we scoured Cubeduel for the top employees in New York City.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.