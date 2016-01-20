If your password is on this list, you should change it immediately

On Tuesday, password-management company SplashData released its annual list of the most popular passwords of the last year.

SplashData took a look at the more than 2 million passwords that got leaked last year, analysing the most commonly leaked passwords and those that were least secure.

Most of the passwords on SplashData’s list come from Western European and North American users.

Unsurprisingly, “123456” and “password” both topped the list, but phrases like “monkey,” “dragon,” and “princess” also placed in the top 25 list. The password “starwars” also entered the top 25 in 2015.

To keep your passwords secure, you definitely shouldn’t use any of the phrases on SplashData’s list.

SplashData recommends using passwords that are eight digits or longer, with different types of characters (letters, numbers, and symbols); using different username and password combinations for different websites; and using a password manager to protect your passwords and help you generate passwords that are random and thus more difficult for others to guess correctly.

Here’s SplashData’s full list. If your password is on here, think about changing it.

1. 123456 2. password 3. 12345678 4. qwerty 5. 12345 6. 123456789 7. football 8. 1234 9. 1234567 10. baseball 11. welcome 12. 1234567890 13. abc123 14. 111111 15. 1qaz2wsx 16. dragon 17. master 18. monkey 19. letmein 20. login 21. princess 22. qwertyuiop 23. solo 24. passw0rd 25. starwars

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.