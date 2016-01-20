If your password is on this list, you should change it immediately

Maya Kosoff
On Tuesday, password-management company SplashData released its annual list of the most popular passwords of the last year.

SplashData took a look at the more than 2 million passwords that got leaked last year, analysing the most commonly leaked passwords and those that were least secure.

Most of the passwords on SplashData’s list come from Western European and North American users.

Unsurprisingly, “123456” and “password” both topped the list, but phrases like “monkey,” “dragon,” and “princess” also placed in the top 25 list. The password “starwars” also entered the top 25 in 2015.

To keep your passwords secure, you definitely shouldn’t use any of the phrases on SplashData’s list.

SplashData recommends using passwords that are eight digits or longer, with different types of characters (letters, numbers, and symbols); using different username and password combinations for different websites; and using a password manager to protect your passwords and help you generate passwords that are random and thus more difficult for others to guess correctly.

Here’s SplashData’s full list. If your password is on here, think about changing it.

1. 123456

2. password

3. 12345678

4. qwerty

5. 12345

6. 123456789

7. football

8. 1234

9. 1234567

10. baseball

11. welcome

12. 1234567890

13. abc123

14. 111111

15. 1qaz2wsx

16. dragon

17. master

18. monkey

19. letmein

20. login

21. princess

22. qwertyuiop

23. solo

24. passw0rd

25. starwars

