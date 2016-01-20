If your password is on this list, you should change it immediately

On Tuesday, password-management company SplashData released its annual list of the most popular passwords of the last year.
SplashData took a look at the more than 2 million passwords that got leaked last year, analysing the most commonly leaked passwords and those that were least secure.
Most of the passwords on SplashData’s list come from Western European and North American users.
Unsurprisingly, “123456” and “password” both topped the list, but phrases like “monkey,” “dragon,” and “princess” also placed in the top 25 list. The password “starwars” also entered the top 25 in 2015.
To keep your passwords secure, you definitely shouldn’t use any of the phrases on SplashData’s list.
SplashData recommends using passwords that are eight digits or longer, with different types of characters (letters, numbers, and symbols); using different username and password combinations for different websites; and using a password manager to protect your passwords and help you generate passwords that are random and thus more difficult for others to guess correctly.
Here’s SplashData’s full list. If your password is on here, think about changing it.
1. 123456
2. password
3. 12345678
4. qwerty
5. 12345
6. 123456789
7. football
8. 1234
9. 1234567
10. baseball
11. welcome
12. 1234567890
13. abc123
14. 111111
15. 1qaz2wsx
16. dragon
17. master
18. monkey
19. letmein
20. login
21. princess
22. qwertyuiop
23. solo
24. passw0rd
25. starwars
NOW WATCH: You can finally play original ‘Rock Band’ on PlayStation 4
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.