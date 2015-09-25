The 5 most popular men's hairstyles right now, according to Pinterest

Spring is here and you need a new look — time to make an appointment with your barber.

But first you need some inspiration. For that, we asked image-sharing platform Pinterest to comb its user data and send us the most popular men’s hairstyles right now. Check them out below.

1. THE SIDE-PART

The traditional side-part is the No. 1 men’s hairstyle on Pinterest. “The latest evolution of the side-part takes a bit more commitment than its Ivy League predecessor, as the stylist shaves in the side-part line,” says Pinterest user researcher and personal stylist Larkin Brown.

However, while the shaved route is edgier, it limits styling options, so you might want to opt for the classic, swoopier side-part à la George Clooney.

2. THE FADE

With a fade, hair is kept longer at the top and clipped shorter down to the neckline. Brown says a true fade should be done with a buzzer and suggests tracking down an old-school barber.

Compared to last year, the fade has quadrupled in popularity on Pinterest. When you ask for one at the barbershop, make sure to specify whether you want a high or low fade. The former disappears higher on the head than the latter, which can go down to the temple and is sometimes called a Brooklyn fade.

3. THE UNDERCUT

A throwback to the ’30s, celebrities like Brad Pitt are bringing the undercut back in a major way. It’s like a fade, but with longer hair on top. Brown says the style follows fashion’s movement toward gender fluidity. “What used to be a fashion-forward cut for men has transitioned into an edgy statement for women,” she notes.

To get the look, ask your stylist for a tight fade on the sides with extra length left on top.

4. THE MAN BUN

Love it or loathe it, the man bun is the fastest growing men’s hairstyle on Pinterest. Brown says it has gone from a look for “men who just didn’t care to cut their hair” to a deliberate hair statement.

When growing hair out for a man bun, keep it trimmed and healthy (read: no split ends). Position the actual bun slightly above or at the nape of the neck, rather than piled on top of your head.

5. THE QUIFF

Pinterest deems the quiff this year’s up-and-comer — and if David Beckham is on board, so are we. According to Brown, “The quiff is kind of a grown-up faux hawk, and is becoming most popular with a windswept, messy twist.”

For a textured look, tell your barber to stick with the scissors. Make sure to bring an inspiration image to ensure you get the cut you want.

