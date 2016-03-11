These are the 6 most popular hairstyles for guys right now

If you can’t keep up with the times, your hairstyle might quickly become outdated.

Our friends at Hairstylism created an infographic to illustrate the top men’s hairstyles — and what separates one from another. It seems close-cropped haircuts are still the norm these days, but longer hair is quickly coming into vogue.

Whether it’s the undercut or the Pompadour, one of these 10 cuts is sure to fit your hair and tickle your fancy.

Whatever your preferred style, just be sure to get a haircut that fits your face shape.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.