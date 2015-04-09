These are the 6 trendiest hairstyles for guys

Photo: iStock

If you can’t keep up with times, your hairstyle might quickly become outdated.

A handy graphic like the one below will make sure that doesn’t happen. Our friends at Hairstyleonpoint compiled it to show us what the prevailing trendy haircuts are — and what separates one from another.

Whether it’s the long-haired man bun or the crops cropped style of the fade, one of these six hairstyles are sure to fit your personality.

Whatever your preferred style, just be sure to get a haircut that fits your face shape.

