These are the most popular marketplaces to buy stuff online

Based on the latest data from company filings charted for us by BI Intelligence, China’s Alibaba was the most popular online marketplace in 2014, with more than 330 million customers purchasing a product on either the company’s Tmall or Taobao marketplaces (Tmall is an invite-only marketplace for brands, while Taobao is a consumer-to-consumer marketplace).

After Alibaba, Amazon had the next largest e-commerce marketplace last year — and the largest in the US — with more than 270 million customers. Meanwhile, don’t look now, but BI Intelligence believes Groupon is an “appealing operator” that could re-emerge as a major player in e-commerce. The daily deals site had nearly 44 million customers buying a product or service last year, and it just launched a third-party marketplace this week.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.