The most popular liquor in every state

Getty Images for New York Magazine Jack Daniel’s is the liquor of choice for many states.

Every drinker has their poison of choice, but it turns out that every state does, too.

BARTRENDr, a social app for drinkers to connect with one another, analysed data from its 700,000 users to determine the most popular liquor brand in every state based on posts and photos of the liquors its users like to drink.

Forty-two states named some brand of whiskey as their most popular, with Jack Daniel’s and Fireball being the two most predominant brands among the group.

Some states, like Wisconsin, favoured rum — Captain Morgan was the Badger State’s brand of choice — while states like Virginia leaned toward Grey Goose vodka.

Take a look at the map below to see which brands people in each state prefer when they imbibe.

