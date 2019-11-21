The 20 most popular jobs of 2019

Kevin Tong/UC Davis/Flickr/Attribution The number of jobs in nanotechnology research and development grew by 9.3% between January and September 2019.

Using data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, we found the 20 industries with the most job growth between January and September 2019.

The oil industry, interior design services, and nanotechnology research all had high growth this year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jobs in the oil industry, interior design, and nanotechnology have been extremely popular in 2019.

Using data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, we compared employment numbers for industries from January 2019 to those from September 2019 (the most recent month for which data on detailed industries is available). We found the industries with the highest per cent job growth over that period.

Here are the 20 jobs that had the fastest growth so far in 2019:

20. Tax preparation services added 5,600 jobs between January and September, a 5.6% increase from the 99,800 employed in January.

19. Software publishers added 23,500 jobs between January and September, a 5.6% increase from the 418,800 employed in January.

Maskot/Getty Images

18. Materials recovery facilities and other waste-management services added 4,100 jobs between January and September, a 5.6% increase from the 72,800 employed in January.

Getty Images/Spencer Platt

17. Convention and trade show organisers added 3,700 jobs between January and September, a 5.9% increase from the 63,100 employed in January.

Associated Press

16. Car washes added 10,400 jobs between January and September, a 6.0% increase from the 173,900 employed in January.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

15. Offices of mental health practitioners added 6,500 jobs between January and September, a 6.0%% increase from the 108,500 employed in January.

14. Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars added 44,200 jobs between January and September, a 6.0% increase from the 736,300 employed in January.

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

13. Tire dealers added 11,700 jobs between January and September, a 6.1% increase from the 191,900 employed in January.

Horace Brown/Three Lions/Getty Images

12. Local messengers, delivery, and private postal services added 6,300 jobs between January and September, a 6.2% increase from the 100,900 employed in January.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

11. Offices of mental health physicians added 3,800 jobs between January and September, a 6.5% increase from the 58,800 employed in January.

Elise Amendola/AP Images

10. Marinas added 2,600 jobs between January and September, a 6.8% increase from the 38,000 employed in January.

9. Document preparation services added 3,400 jobs between January and September, a 7.0% increase from the 48,500 employed in January.

katleho Seisa/Getty Images

8. Fruit and vegetable markets added 2,600 jobs between January and September, a 7.0% increase from the 37,000 employed in January.

Reuters

7. Internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals added 19,000 jobs between January and September, a 7.4% increase from the 256,400 employed in January.

Daniel Goodman

6. Heavy machinery rental and leasing added 7,300 jobs between January and September, a 7.7% increase from the 94,700 employed in January.

Reuters

5. Business-to-business electronic markets added 2,500 jobs between January and September, an 8.0% increase from the 31,400 employed in January.

4. Oil and gas extraction added 13,500 jobs between January and September, a 9.0% increase from the 150,000 employed in January.

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

3. Interior design services added 4,100 jobs between January and September, a 9.3% increase from the 44,200 employed in January.

2. Research and development in nanotechnology added 1,900 jobs between January and September, a 9.3% increase from the 20,400 employed in January.

1. Skiing facilities added 4,500 jobs between January and September, a 9.6% increase from the 47,000 employed in January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.