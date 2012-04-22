RANKING: Here Is The Most Popular 'James Bond' Actor

Photo: screengrab

The James Bond franchise turns 50 this year. To celebrate, the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California is holding a Bond marathon featuring eight of 007’s best films this weekend.Ahead of the upcoming film, “Skyfall,” this November, PeekYou has figured out the Web’s favourite James Bond.



The site, which launched in 2006, aggregates scores—called PeekScores—defining everyone’s popularity on the Web from Obama to, well, yourself.

According to Michael Hussey, CEO of PeekYou, the score does not reflect influence, like Klout. Rather the algorithm used calculates each Bond’s digital footprint across the Web delivering a score from 1 to 10.

Hussey says the site assesses 20 factors across the Web including popularity on social media sites, such as LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and numbers of news articles and blog posts.

While few people attain a perfect score of 10, all the Bond men fair above eight. See if your favourite Bond actor is the most popular on the Web.

