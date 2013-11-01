These Maps Show Where The Most Horror Movies Take Place

It’s Halloween and if you’re prepping to watch a scary movie, you may wonder where some of your favourite horror thrillers take place.

Location analytics company Esri compiled data from IMDB and Wikipedia to put together a series of maps highlighting the locations (sometimes fictional) of top-rated horror movies.

They’ve taken 200 movies over the span of more than 60 years into account.

While that’s cool, we thought it would be even cooler to take a look at all of the data on one giant map.

So Esri made one big interactive map made exclusively for Business Insider showcasing all the data.

Go ahead, zoom in, and play around with it.

As you can see, most horror flicks are concentrated in Europe, specifically London, the Northeast and West coasts of the U.S. with a majority of films occurring in and around San Francisco and Los Angeles, and Japan.

If you want to get even more specific, Esri broke down locations according to decade as well.

