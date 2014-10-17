The Most Popular DIY Halloween Costumes This Year, According To Pinterest

Halloween season is officially here, and some of the craftier people among us are turning to Pinterest for costume ideas you can make at home.
According to Pinterest, there have been 176 million pins dedicated to Halloween so far this year. The Pinterest team has created a board dedicated to the Halloween costumes that have been pinned the most.
There’s even a board with tips for turning yourself into a zombie, one of the most popular Halloween costumes for 2014.
We’ve rounded up some of the top costumes that you can find on Pinterest.
Superheroes and villains are big once again this year. Here's a tutorial on how to do your makeup to look just like Gamora from 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'
A bunch of rainbow loofahs makes for an adorable group costume. It's extremely popular, too -- this DIY idea has been re-pinned more than 1,100 times.
Goofy pet costumes are big on Pinterest this year. This French bulldog looks like he belongs at Hogwarts.
Any costume with a good sense of humour is bound to be popular. This clever person dressed up as a classic school picture, and the idea was re-pinned more than 1,300 times.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.