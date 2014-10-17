The Most Popular DIY Halloween Costumes This Year, According To Pinterest

Madeline Stone
Pinterest costumes gumball machineLife Unsweetened

Halloween season is officially here, and some of the craftier people among us are turning to Pinterest for costume ideas you can make at home.

According to Pinterest, there have been 176 million pins dedicated to Halloween so far this year. The Pinterest team has created a board dedicated to the Halloween costumes that have been pinned the most.

There’s even a board with tips for turning yourself into a zombie, one of the most popular Halloween costumes for 2014.

We’ve rounded up some of the top costumes that you can find on Pinterest.

Superheroes and villains are big once again this year. Here's a tutorial on how to do your makeup to look just like Gamora from 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

Source: Pinterest

But if you'd rather use makeup to a scarier effect, there's this creepy zombie look.

Source: Pinterest

A bunch of rainbow loofahs makes for an adorable group costume. It's extremely popular, too -- this DIY idea has been re-pinned more than 1,100 times.

Source: Pinterest

Couples on Pinterest are getting a kick out of these Jack-and-Coke costumes.

Source: Pinterest

Goofy pet costumes are big on Pinterest this year. This French bulldog looks like he belongs at Hogwarts.

Source: Pinterest

And this dog was made up to look like a lion.

Source: Pinterest

Any costume with a good sense of humour is bound to be popular. This clever person dressed up as a classic school picture, and the idea was re-pinned more than 1,300 times.

Source: Pinterest

And these two went as Dunkin' Doughnuts.

Source: Pinterest

This woman put a funny twist on a Disney classic with this 'Hipster Ariel' costume.

Source: Pinterest

While this person donned a red hoodie and a grocery basket for the perfect 'E.T.' costume.

Source: Pinterest

Pinterest users love this homemade Cat in the Hat costume, pinning it more than 600 times.

Source: Pinterest

This gum ball machine costume was made with felt and craft pom poms.

Source: Pinterest

This adorable kid scuba diver was another Pinterest favourite.

Source: Pinterest

Want to see what's been popular over the years?

