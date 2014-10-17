The Most Popular DIY Halloween Costumes This Year, According To Pinterest

Halloween season is officially here, and some of the craftier people among us are turning to Pinterest for costume ideas you can make at home.

According to Pinterest, there have been 176 million pins dedicated to Halloween so far this year. The Pinterest team has created a board dedicated to the Halloween costumes that have been pinned the most.

There’s even a board with tips for turning yourself into a zombie, one of the most popular Halloween costumes for 2014.

We’ve rounded up some of the top costumes that you can find on Pinterest.

