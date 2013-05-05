The 25 Most Popular Free iPhone Apps Of All Time

Jay Yarow
Angry BirdsRovio Entertainment SVP, Henri Holm

Apple is close to hitting 50 billion apps downloaded. To celebrate, it revealed the most popular apps of all time.

We’ve rounded up the most popular free apps in this slideshow. Since free apps are significantly more popular than paid apps, and since Apple’s App Store has more downloads than any other app store, these are probably the most popular mobile apps of all time.

#25 Google Maps

This app just came out last year and it's already one the most popular. This tells you want people really think about Apple maps. They're looking for a replacement.

#24 Groupon

Groupon's daily deals app was downloaded by millions of people looking for good prices in their neighbourhood. Groupon's stock has been crushed, and its CEO was ousted, but at least it has a strong install base of mobile users.

#23 Pac-Man lite

People love getting retro games for free on the iPhone.

#22 eBay

The eBay is a really great way to track auctions, and search the site. In many ways, it's superior to eBay's website.

#21 Bump

This app lets you bump your iPhone with another person's iPhone and exchange files, photos, and other stuff.

#20 Movies by Flixster

The most popular app for movie times, reviews and trailers.

#19 iHeartRadio

This is a Pandora-like music application.

#18 Fruit Ninja Free

Fruit Ninja is the second most popular paid app of all time, so it makes sense that the free version is popular.

#17: Google Earth

The entire world in your pocket, what's not to like?

#16 Facebook Messenger

A free alternative to text messaging using Facebook's platform.

#15 Flashlight

Apple should make this a default feature on the iPhone since the flash in the back of the phone is a perfect flashlight. It didn't, though, thus the popularity of this app.

#14 Draw Something free

This is one of the all-time most popular apps in the free, paid, and (we assume) top-grossing category. It was the hottest mobile game for a while.

#13 Angry Birds Free

The most popular iPhone game of all time. Of course a free version is going to be downloaded a lot.

#12 Shazam

Shazam is one of those apps. The kind of app that when the iPhone came out was just mind blowing. Your phone can figure out what's on the radio with Shazam.

#11 Netflix

Watching movies and TV shows on your little iPhone screen is surprisingly popular.

#10 Google search

Google's app is especially great now that it's added Google Now.

#9 Temple Run

Some people we know think is the best iPhone game ever. You run and run and run, trying to beat your friends' best scores.

#8 Twitter

Twitter is the best way to get a quick update on what's happening around the world on your iPhone.

#7 Weather Channel

While there are a lot of weather apps, there isn't a single other app with the same brand recognition, making this one of the most popular.

#6 Words With Friends Free

This social take on Scrabble is super popular.

#5 Skype

The best way to video chat with people around the world.

#4 YouTube

YouTube hit the App Store just last year when Apple took YouTube off the iPhone as a default app. It's already one of the five most popular apps of all time.

#3 Instagram

The best way to share photos with friends.

#2 Pandora

This is the new radio station. The iPhone made Pandora into a big business.

#1 Facebook

Duh! It's the most popular social network in the world. Of course it's the most popular app of all-time.

