The Most Popular Free iPad Apps of 2010

Apple’s list of the most popular free iPad apps in 2010 came out yesterday, offering a glimpse into how people are using the new tablet just nine months after it started shipping.The iPad apps iPad users rushed to download for free show a desire to use their tablet to consume media and quickly look up information.
Take a look at the free apps that had people hitting the app store over and over this year.
iBooks is Apple's store and reader for e-books. You can make purchases from within the app and view your library to select which book you'd like to read.
Pandora's iPad app lets you stream radio stations from your Pandora account to your iPad. You also get information about the artist you're currently listening to.
Netflix lets you stream movies and TV shows on your iPad from the company's online library. (You'll need a Netflix subscription to use it).
Google's mobile app has Google's search for web, images, news, maps, etc. built in and optimised for the iPad. You can also use voice search.
Solitaire for iPad is just that: a simple solitaire game. Nothing flashy here.
Flixster is your ultimate movie resource. Look up show times near you, movie trailers, and reviews.
IMDB for iPad lets you look up information about any movie or TV show. You can also view trailers of upcoming movies and photo galleries of actors.
Kindle for iPad lets you download and read books from Amazon's e-book store.
It's Google Earth for you iPad. Explore the world in 3D and get information about landmarks within the app.
