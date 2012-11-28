The Most Popular Female Athletes On The Internet In 2012

Photo: ESPN/Jeff Lipsky

Bing released its top searches of 2012 and one of the categories is the “most searched female athletes.”In 2012, people were busy searching for female Olympians, understandably so.



All of the top 20 women on the list were in the Olympics, and almost all of them took home medals for their countries.

