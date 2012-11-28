The Most Popular Female Athletes On The Internet In 2012

Photo: ESPN/Jeff Lipsky
Bing released its top searches of 2012 and one of the categories is the “most searched female athletes.”In 2012, people were busy searching for female Olympians, understandably so.
All of the top 20 women on the list were in the Olympics, and almost all of them took home medals for their countries.
Major Events in 2012: Raisman was a member of the USA gymnastics team at the 2012 Olympics. She won a team gold, individual gold for floor, and individual bronze for balance beam.
Major Events in 2012: Harrison won the first ever gold medal for the USA in Judo after overcoming being sexually assaulted by her Judo coach as a young girl.
Major Events in 2012: Shields became the first American woman to win gold in boxing at the Olympics.
Major Events in 2012: Ennis, who hails from Great Britain won the gold in the heptathlon.
Major Events in 2012: Walsh Jennings won her third straight gold medal at the Olympics alongside her partner Misty May-Treanor. Later, Jennings announced she was pregnant at the 2012 Olympics.
Major Events in 2012: Parker was part of the 2012 gold medal-winning USA women's basketball team. She also posed for ESPN's Body Issue cover.
Major Events in 2012: Felix won gold in the 200 meters at the Olympics this summer. She was also named 2012 Athlete of the Year alongside fast man Usain Bolt.
Major Events in 2012: Hantuchova is a Slovakian tennis player who lost in the third round of the Olympics to Caroline Wozniacki. She also posed for ESPN's Body Issue cover.
Major Events in 2012: Wambach was an integral member of the USA women's soccer team, and they won gold at the summer Olympics.
Major Events in 2012: Fifteen-year-old Franklin won four gold medals at this year's Olympics. She also broke the world record in the 200-meter backstroke.
Major Events in 2012: Alongside her sister Serena, Williams won her third straight gold medal in tennis doubles.
Major Events in 2012: Morgan scored a clutch goal in the semi-finals at the Olympics leading her team to a gold medal.
Major Events in 2012: Wozniacki made it to the quarter-finals at the Olympics where she was beaten out by Serena Williams. She also dates top golfer Rory McIlRoy.
Major Events in 2012: Douglas won a team gold, and an individual gold at the Olympics this summer.
Major Events in 2012: Misty May-Treanor won her third straight gold medal with her partner Kerri Walsh Jennings.
Major Events in 2012: Solo is the goalie for the USA women's soccer team and they won gold at this year's Olympics. She was also recently in the news for her marriage to troubled ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens.
Major Events in 2012: Maroney became popular at the Olympics when she made her 'not impressed' face on the medal stand when she won the silver for vault because everyone expected her to win gold. Now it's become a meme even Barack Obama loves.
Major Events in 2012: Jones was one of the most criticised athletes at the summer Olympics. A NYTimes reporter absolutely slammed her, accusing Jones of being a 'fame-seeking fraud.'Jones did not medal.
Major Events in 2012: Williams won gold in both singles and doubles at the summer Olympics. Williams also won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
Major Events in 2012: Sharapova lost to Serena Williams in the final round of the Olympics and took home silver. She also won the French Open.
