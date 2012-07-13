RANKED: The Most Popular Fast Food Restaurants In America

Photo: By Mike Saechang on Flickr

Americans love fast food.The top 15 fast food chains in the nation raked in a combined $115 billion in sales last year, and their 105,000 total stores blanket the landscape.



We asked food industry research firm Technomic to put together a list of the biggest fast food brands in America.

They’re defined as LSRs — “limited service restaurants” — which include burger joints, sandwich shops, coffee cafés, pizza places and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.