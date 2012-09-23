The Most Popular Credit Cards In September

Here’s an updated snapshot of the most popular credit card offers over on Outlaw’s deals comparison portal for the month of September (thus far). Popularity is ranked by outbound site traffic, not by approvals, but gives an idea of which offers consumers find to be the most attractive this month.



1. Capital One Venture Rewards – Aside from 10,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 within the first 3 months on the card, and the fact that those miles can be used on ANY airline (or toward any travel expense, including hotel stays), I think Capital One’s reputation for offering credit cards without foreign transaction fees is what keeps this one so popular. There are several other great travel card offers from other issuers, but if you plan to vacation outside of the country, a 3 to 4 per cent foreign transaction fee on all of your purchases can quickly add up, making this one worth a look. Full review here.

2. Discover More Card – As we’ve written about before, the Discover More Card is a great option for those looking to take advantage of a long 0% introductory APR balance transfer. I believe this explains the card’s current popularity, as you get the 0% intro rate for 15 months on approved balance transfers, in addition to excellent customer support. This card offers “24/7 access to a U.S.-based Account Manager within 60 seconds,” with no annual fee.

3. Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card – As we pointed out in our earlier review, with this card you “Earn up to 25K bonus points – 10K with your first purchase and another 15K when you spend $5K within the first 6 months of Cardmembership – enough for a weekend getaway,” and there are no blackout dates – you can use earned Starpoints toward stays at more than 1,000 hotels in nearly 100 countries.

4. Capital One Cash Rewards – $100 Cash Back – A long 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, coupled with a low threshold for earning the $100 bonus (“$100 Bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months”) makes this a popular choice among consumers looking for a competitive cash back rewards card from a major bank.

5. Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express – 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, plus “Earn $100 cash back in Reward Dollars when you spend $1,000 in the first three months of Cardmembership.”

David blogs about personal finance and credit at Credit Card Outlaw. A version of this article originally appeared on Outlaw’s deals vertical.

Disclosures: Outlaw is a credit card promotions site, and as such we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including the offers and cards mentioned or featured herein. Information is believed to be accurate at time of publication, but no warranties or guarantees are provided. Visit the issuer’s web site for updated terms, rates, and conditions.

