The Hottest Credit Card Offers Right Now

Wondering which card offers are most popular with our readers right now? Here’s a weekend snapshot of the most popular new credit card offers at Outlaw, as ranked by a composite of new sign-ups and pageview traffic over the past 48 hours.



1. Chase Freedom VISA — $100 Bonus Cash Back offer, 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases, no annual fee.

2. Chase Sapphire — 10,000 Bonus Points offer, no annual fee.

3. Continental Airlines OnePass Plus MasterCard — 25,000 Bonus Miles offer, $50 statement credit after the first purchase, 2 annual complimentary passes to the Continental Presidents Club lounges.

View more credit card offers and promotions over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, MasterCard, Continental Airlines or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

