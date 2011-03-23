The Most Popular Credit Card Deals On The Web

Here are a couple of the most popular credit card promotions on the web right now. I compiled this list based off of search data, traffic, and good old-fashioned economics. Now is a prime time for credit card rewards and sign-up bonuses, especially for travel rewards cards.



Credit card companies, airlines, and hotels are giving away the farm to earn your business, so we’re seeing some of the biggest sign-up bonuses of all time. This means earning anywhere from $500 to $1,100 upfront, just for signing up for a credit card.

These are the best promotions running right now:

Up to 110,000 Bonus Miles with Capital One’s “Match My Miles”

CapOne really rolled out the big guns for this promotion, even going so far as to bring on Alec Baldwin for the launch of the Venture Rewards “Match My Miles” campaign. If you have a bunch of miles accumulated on another airline credit card (like any of those listed below), then Capital One will match your account balance with their own miles, up to 100,000 miles, after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months. Then they’ll add another 10,000 miles on top of it.

This is huge because CapOne’s miles can be used to pay for any travel expenses, including flights on other airlines, hotel stays, rental cards, even some taxi rides and parking expenses, and No Hassle Miles are always redeemable for a penny apiece, making this deal worth up to $1,100.

The deal is limited, however, as it ends in May and they are only matching the first billion miles. So you have to sign up for your new Venture Rewards card, and send them a recent statement ASAP.

Up to 75,000 AAdvantage Miles with Citibank

We first broke this deal back in December, when Citi first started mailing out exclusive invitations to some cardholders who were eligible to earn 50,000 or even 75,000 AAdvantage miles for a new credit card signup. It was so popular, Citi had to pull the offer from their website, but there is still an 800 number you can call to get the card. The only catch is that you have to spend $4,000 in the first few months to get the miles, but then they will show up on your next statement.

When the deal first appeared, I was able to get both the Visa and AmEx versions, for a total of 150,000 miles by applying for them both at the same time (I was rejected for the business version, unfortunately, because you aren’t allowed to submit more than 2 applications at a time… oops). This is a bit harder to pull off now that you have to apply over the phone, but it’s worth a shot!

And another one of our NerdWallet staffers was issued 75,000 miles as recently as late February, so the deal is definitely still live.

50,000 Continental OnePass Miles with Chase

We stumbled on this deal back in January, and realised that 50k Continental Miles was twice as good as the Continental OnePass Plus card deals offered elsewhere on the web. And for those who are loyal to United Airlines, this can be combined with a United Mileage Plus sign-up bonus, giving you a ton more miles once the merger is complete later this year.

The offer goes until May 15th, and you can find it by checking out the Continental site here. The miles are awarded on first purchase, so there’s no crazy spending requirements, and I was awarded my miles on the second statement I received, so it seems like you have to wait 6-8 weeks.

The $85 annual fee (waived the first year) is pretty steep, but with this card you can also avoid paying baggage fees, and you get exceptional perks like primary insurance on auto rentals. This is a feature found on very few credit cards these days, and can save your hide (and your deductibles) in a collision.

Disclosure: NerdWallet.com is a site dedicated to educating consumers about credit cards and rewards offers, and we do maintain financial relationships with many of the companies that we write about. However, we are not compensated in any way for the AAdvantage or Continental offers mentioned above.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.