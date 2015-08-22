The 15 most popular US colleges to major in computer science

Computer science is one of the most valuable college majors. The skills acquired by graduates of top computer-science programs attract desirable employers such as Apple, Intel, and Google.
We recently released our list of the 50 best computer-science and engineering schools in America. We surveyed over 400 Business Insider readers to find the best schools, and cross-referenced the results with the average SAT scores of the students at each school from College Board.
Because computer science is such a hot area of study right now, we pulled the top computer science and computer engineering schools from our list by ranking the schools by percentage of students who major in computer science, according to College Board. Read on to discover the most popular schools for computer science in the US.
Students majoring in computer science: 5%
WPI is one of the first engineering and technology universities in the country, where the computer science department places equal emphasis on theory and practice. Students have the opportunity to participate in large projects that impact their local communities, or to travel to WPI project centres around the world.
Students majoring in computer science: 5%
Every engineering and computer-science student at Penn State completes at least one internship, and 45.2% of those who do receive an offer of full-time employment from their internship placements. Penn State is ranked fifth in the nation for computer science by The Thomson Corporation.
Students majoring in computer science: 5%
The Jacobs School of Engineering at UC San Diego ranks 14th in the US and 18th in the world, according to the 2014 Academic Rankings of World Universities. The computer science and engineering department offers a variety of programs including computer architecture, security and cryptography, and databases, along with a number of interdisciplinary initiatives like contextual robotics, and makerspace and design.
Students majoring in computer science: 5%
Purdue University's computer science department was the first in the United States, established in 1962. Still one of the most popular in the nation, it is expecting an expansion of nearly 30% in the coming years. Purdue offers an assortment of undergraduate programs, including a minor, a traditional major, and a five-year BS/MS degree. The computer science department also offers the Bridge Program, which is for students who have interest in computer science, but little to no experience in the discipline.
Students majoring in computer science: 6%
Students in either the College of Arts and Science of the College of Engineering at Cornell may major in computer science, and students from each of the university's seven undergraduate colleges has the opportunity to minor in the discipline. The average salary for Cornell's computer science graduates in 2015 is $US98,847; they have gone on to work at Facebook, Google, Goldman Sachs, and more.
Students majoring in computer science: 8%
Eighteen degree programs are offered within Georgia Tech's College of Computing, including its artificial intelligence program, which is ranked sixth in the country; and programming languages, which is ranked 13th, by US News & World Report.
Students majoring in computer science: 10%
Not only are RPI graduates prepared to handle professional computer engineering positions, they're ready to prove it. Last year, 58% of students graduated with a full-time job offer, and another 18% had plans to attend graduate school. Top employers for the class of 2014 include Schlumberger, Deloitte, Boeing, and General Electric.
Students majoring in computer science: 12%
Graduates can expect competitive compensation with a degree from Carnegie Mellon. For the class of 2013, the median starting salaries were $US90,000 for computer engineers. Partnerships with major companies like IBM, Google, and General Motors also allow students to gain hands-on experience in their fields.
Students majoring in computer science: 17%
Last year, RIT computer science and engineering students generated more than $US30 million in earnings through employment placements. During their degrees, students participate in at least one year of full-time, paid experiential cooperative education experience with more than 500 companies, including Apple, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Welch Allyn.
Students majoring in computer science: 18%
At Caltech, students take a practical approach to learning to 'expand human knowledge and benefit society.' Caltech's engineering department, which includes the school's computer science program, is also pretty diverse -- over a third of students are women. The average starting salary for 2013 Caltech grads was $US82,000.
Students majoring in computer science: 22%
MIT boasts a top-ranked computer- and information-sciences program, according to US News. Upon graduation, 32% of students head to graduate school while another 57% enter the workforce. Students are courted by nearly 250 companies; top employers for MIT grads include Google, Amazon, ExxonMobil, and Goldman Sachs.
Students majoring in computer science: 63%
With degree programs ranging from game design to digital art and animation, DigiPen turns students into experts on all things computers and programming. DigiPen's Redmond, Washington, location also puts the school close to several top gaming and technology companies, including Nintendo Software Technology, Microsoft, Valve, and Boeing.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.