The 15 most popular US colleges to major in computer science

DigiPen Institute of Technology/Facebook DigiPen Institute of Technology is the most popular school in the country for computer science, with 63% of students majoring in the subject.

Computer science is one of the most valuable college majors. The skills acquired by graduates of top computer-science programs attract desirable employers such as Apple, Intel, and Google.

We recently released our list of the 50 best computer-science and engineering schools in America. We surveyed over 400 Business Insider readers to find the best schools, and cross-referenced the results with the average SAT scores of the students at each school from College Board.

Because computer science is such a hot area of study right now, we pulled the top computer science and computer engineering schools from our list by ranking the schools by percentage of students who major in computer science, according to College Board. Read on to discover the most popular schools for computer science in the US.

