The 24 most popular cloud apps used at work

Microsoft Office 365 at the office

There’s no question about. The cloud has come to work.

Companies today use on average 16 cloud apps at work, according to a recent report published by cloud security company, Okta. And size doesn’t matter. Both big companies and small companies tend to offer their employees about 16 cloud apps.

Okta determined this by analysing the data from its 2,500 enterprise customers in 185 countries. They use use Okta to manage passwords and security for 4,000 cloud applications amounting to millions of logins daily by employees.

From that data, Okta discovered the 24 most popular apps used at work as well as the 10 fastest growing apps.

No. 24: Google Analytics, a freemium service that tracks and reports website and mobile website traffic. Google No. 23: Yammer, a social network for employees where work groups can chat, post images/videos/documents and work on documents together. Microsoft Yammer No. 22: NetSuite, a suite of business apps for tracking financials, sales management (known as customer relationship management or CRM) and ecommerce. NetSuite No. 21: ADP Portal, the self-service app for using ADP's payroll administration and benefits management tool. ADP No. 20: Google Apps Admin, the administration page for a company's Google Apps account. It does things like set up or delete user accounts and select security policies. Google No. 19: FedEx US, the cloud service that manages FedEx shipments. FedEx No 18: Atlassian Jira, project management and issue-tracking software for software development teams. Atlassian No 17: Adobe Creative, the cloud suite version of Adobe's popular apps Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign. Adobe No. 16: Cisco's WebEx, a service that hosts online meetings and web conferences, complete with slide decks. Cisco WebEx No 15: GoToMeeting, another cloud service that hosts online meetings. Citrix No. 14: Twitter, a social media site where people can share thoughts in 140-character bites and companies can talk to and support their customers. Twitter/Business Insider No. 13: Outlook Web Access - 2010, allows employees to access their email via a browser. It's like the cloud version of Outlook. Microsoft No. 12: DocuSign, a digital signature application that helps companies replace paper forms with electronic ones. Docusign No. 11: Workday, a suite of online human resources and financial apps. Workday No. 10: GoDaddy, while famous for its web hosting services (and Super Bowl commercials), it also offers other business apps like email marketing tools and cloud computing hosting for developers. GoDaddy No. 9: LinkedIn, a social network for professionals, as well as a job-hunting/job-recruiting tool. LinkedIn No. 8: Dropbox, a cloud storage, file sharing, syncing and collaboration app. Hollis Johnson / Business Insider No. 7: Zendesk, a customer support, technical support service. Zendesk No. 6: Amazon Web Services, the granddaddy of cloud services. It's a site that hosts applications, everything from the apps a company built themselves to commercial versions of just about every enterprise app you can think of. Amazon No. 5: SAP's Concur, a travel and expense report app. SAP Concur No. 4: Google Apps, a suite of office apps best known for letting people collaborate on documents together. It includes email, a word processor, spreadsheet, presentation software, cloud storage, calendar, etc. Google No. 3: Box, a secure cloud storage, file sharing and collaboration tool. Box No. 2: Salesforce, a suite of tools used by sales and marketing people to track their customers, leads and contracts (a product category known as customer relationship management or CRM) and to create marketing campaigns and support customers. Salesforce No. 1: Microsoft Office 365, the online version of Microsoft Office with email, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. It's been zooming in popularity among enterprises lately. Microsoft

