There's only one Christmas song more popular than Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

There are certain songs that can always get you in the holiday spirit, whether it’s Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” or Ella Fitzgerald’s “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

But one song that is seemingly universally loved is Mariah Carey’s now iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The jam has dominated Billboard charts for the past 11 years, helped make her “Merry Christmas” 1994 album the best-selling Christmas album of all time.

The song has been ubiquitous as we go about our holiday shopping — until now.

The 1994 hit has finally been dethroned, according to the company PlayNetwork, which is responsible for the music you hear while shopping in over 400 retail stores, from Converse to Marc Jacobs.

In a press release, PlayNetwork revealed the top 20 songs brands are playing this year in stores and Carey’s song is now in 2nd place the season, having been overtaken by The Shin’s cover of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

If that doesn’t sound familiar, you can listen below — you’ll probably recognise it once you hear it.

Carey’s song came in second, followed by Christina Aguilera’s “Christmas Time,” the Waitresses “Christmas Wrapping,” and Jack Johnson’s “Someday At Christmas.”

PlayNetwork received the data from retail partners in over 100,000 locations in 110 countries that they then used to create the ranking. So while these songs might not be on your personal Christmas playlist, they will be dominating the store speakers while you shop.

Keep reading to see the top 20 songs of the season, according to PlayNetwork:

1) The Shins “Wonderful Christmastime”

2) Mariah Carey “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

3) Christina Aguilera “Christmas Time”

4) Waitresses “Christmas Wrapping”

5) Jack Johnson “Someday At Christmas”

6) Kelly Clarkson “Underneath The Tree”

7) Michael Buble “A Holly Jolly Christmas”

8) Bing Crosby “White Christmas”

9) Train “What Christmas Means To Me”

10) Ella Fitzgerald “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

11) Coldplay “Christmas Lights”

12) Jose Feliciano “Feliz Navidad”

13) Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings “White Christmas”

14) Vince Guaraldi Trio “Christmas Time Is Here”

15) Sam Smith “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

16) Pentatonix “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)”

17) Paul McCartney “Wonderful Christmastime”

18) She & Him “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

19) Elvis Presley “Blue Christmas”

20) Darlene Love “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Sorry, Mariah. Listen to her second place holiday song below.

