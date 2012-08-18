The 20 Most Popular Celebrities On Facebook

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar BTS screencap

Hollywood’s biggest actors may be some of the wealthiest, but that doesn’t mean they’re the most “liked” celebrities on Facebook. Some of them aren’t even well-branded on the social media site. (Tom Cruise‘s page has slightly more than 2 million likes. And, as far as we can tell, Kristen Stewart doesn’t even have a “real” Facebook outlet. Instead, she has a fan-made timeline and an old page with little more than a Wikipedia entry on the “Twilight” star.)



Rather, the most popular celebrities on Facebook are singers and television shows.

The list includes the biggest entertainment brands pulled from data curated by Likester, who’s adCenter follows trending topics on Facebook.

Among the top 20 entertainment timelines, only two actors appear.

Even more surprising may be the huge names left off the list. On the overall list of most-liked brands and celebrities on Facebook, Britney Spears is nowhere near the top, clocking in at the 92nd spot on the list. And three television shows–and one film franchise–kick Adam Sandler, Taylor Swift, the Black Eyed Peas, and Vin Diesel off the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.