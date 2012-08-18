The 20 Most Popular Celebrities On Facebook

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar BTS screencap
Hollywood’s biggest actors may be some of the wealthiest, but that doesn’t mean they’re the most “liked” celebrities on Facebook. Some of them aren’t even well-branded on the social media site. (Tom Cruise‘s page has slightly more than 2 million likes. And, as far as we can tell, Kristen Stewart doesn’t even have a “real” Facebook outlet. Instead, she has a fan-made timeline and an old page with little more than a Wikipedia entry on the “Twilight” star.)
Rather, the most popular celebrities on Facebook are singers and television shows.
The list includes the biggest entertainment brands pulled from data curated by Likester, who’s adCenter follows trending topics on Facebook.
Among the top 20 entertainment timelines, only two actors appear.
Even more surprising may be the huge names left off the list. On the overall list of most-liked brands and celebrities on Facebook, Britney Spears is nowhere near the top, clocking in at the 92nd spot on the list. And three television shows–and one film franchise–kick Adam Sandler, Taylor Swift, the Black Eyed Peas, and Vin Diesel off the list.
WHY IT WORKS:
Smith posts some of the most artistic photos of himself to Facebook--just take a look at his Timeline photo.
The actor keeps us up to date with his family sharing his kids' and Jada's latest ventures, sends out photos while prepping for films.
He also shares links with his fans encouraging them to register to vote and check out charities, like water, he and his wife Jada support. The non-profit helps bring clean water to those in developing nations.
WHY IT WORKS:
Guetta's appearance isn't that surprising after his latest album had seven big radio hits off last year's 'Nothing But the Beat.'
The artist expands his social network through posts in both English and French.
He gives fans direct access to new music, tour dates, and his YouTube videos. A hidden gem is a Guitar Hero-esque game, 'Summer Blitz.'
On Tuesday, Guetta revealed his latest single, 'She Wolf,' on his timeline.
WHY IT WORKS:
Shocked? You're not the only one; however, the singer is attempting a comeback with a new album out soon.
Lavigne's huge presence is probably due not only to personal photos, but also the amount of stories and music she shares that aren't her own. The posts make like a genuine person on the social networking site as opposed to a filler bot.
WHY IT WORKS:
Though Fox hasn't updated her Timeline photo or profile image in the past few months, the actress and director still manages to stay among the most popular celebrities on Facebook.
She doesn't post as regularly anymore, but that could be because she's with child. The actress puts up promotional info, but the real draw is young photos the star will post from time to time.
WHY IT WORKS:
Compared to some of the other celeb pages, Beyoncé's timeline is less fierce.
The singer's page consists of streaming music, a music store, and exclusive news for fans including ticket sale news. A random Get Glue function is the only page out of place.
Right now B's using her Facebook page to bring awareness to World Health Day 2012 on August 19th.
WHY IT WORKS:
The Marley page shares quotes and photos of the singer. Fans can purchase Marley-themed purses, shirts, and music and also watch the Marley film released exclusively on Facebook earlier this year.
Fans can even download a custom Bob Marley browser to add onto Explorer or Firefox.
WHY IT WORKS:
Lil Wayne provides one of the most aesthetically pleasing music layouts allowing fans an easy way to voice comments on tracks and videos.
Weezy also has a shop featuring his Trukfit clothing line and posts personal statuses along with fan art.
WHY IT WORKS:
Though the raunchy Comedy Central show is on hiatus, the show adds a lot of extra content to aid the show online.
It posts daily on Facebook with memorable show quotes, trivia, and photos, usually placing well-timed items that work with current events.
During the Olympics, the page displayed quotes from shows about particular sporting events and their own 'Olympics' episode.
Fans can also enjoy behind-the-scenes videos with creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, watch episode previews (when available), and see the making of episodes.
The events section alerts fans when they can view a new episode (as most FB television pages do).
The only thing we saw missing was a direct link to watch the videos on the show's official site, southparkstudios.com.
WHY IT WORKS:
Fans can record and submit free messages to the singer, check out personal photos and messages, concert tour dates, and stream music and videos.
Akon also discovers new artists through his Hitlab, featuring top artists through his Facebook page.
WHY IT WORKS:
Linkin Park ups the ante when posting photos to its timeline. The band posts backstage photos of gigs along with behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage, and announcements for new music.
During the early summer, the group held a contest for fans to make one of their upcoming videos, 'Burn it Down.' It also allows fans to download music right from Facebook,
WHY IT WORKS:
The 'Wide Awake' singer grants access to music videos, downloadable albums, and like other celebrities, posts personal photos. She also has a shop with Perry-themed clothing.
Right now, Perry's showing off photos of herself as the new spokesperson for Popchips.
WHY IT WORKS:
As a teen who grew up in the age of Facebook's development, Bieber takes full advantage of Facebook.
Fans can sign up for a Bieber newsletter, visit his store filled with TK, download new music, and see when the singer's on tour near them.
Bieber also personalizes statuses, and supports a social media game from WeTopia.
WHY IT WORKS:
The hit Fox show puts up screencaps of the show with daily teasers for Sunday night episodes. They also share popular clips from the series.
Fans can access polls and quizzes, get 'Family Guy' gear ranging from USB drives to clothes, and watch videos straight from their page.
WHY IT WORKS:
The Warner Bros. hit franchise will focus on one of the different Potter films, putting out daily quotes, photos, and videos. They also keep fans up to date with recent news for former 'Harry Potter' actors.
There are separate functions across the page to use Facebook coins to watch films through the page,
WHY IT WORKS:
The King of Pop may have passed away, but the legend lives on with a thriving following.
His fan page divulges Jackson trivia, songs, quotes, and photos of the day, and shows off vintage Michael Jackson items and photos.
Fans are also able to view upcoming Jackson events and view 'short films' consisting of two videos from the singer. The drawback with the latter feature is the lack of songs available to stream from his Facebook page.
WHY IT WORKS:
Lady Gaga writes messages to her little 'monsters,' shows off personal photos, offers a newsletter and membership into her 'Born This Way' Foundation. Naturally, you can watch her music videos and shop T-shirts, Gaga sunglasses and more.
The pop queen also encourages her fans to register to vote, and has access to her new social media site littlemonsters.com.
WHY IT WORKS:
Shakira writes posts simultaneously in both English AND Spanish on her Facebook, tapping into double the number of fans.
She also posts personal photos and messages under her nickname, Shak.
Upcoming events can be found on her page, too.
WHY IT WORKS:
The longest-running show in prime-time history posts daily commenting on highlights from episodes, sharing tweets and behind-the-scenes bits, and asking fans questions.
There's a section for quizzes and polls and videos for fans.
WHY IT WORKS:
The 'Talk That Talk' singer's page constantly posts photos of the singer from music video shoots and media.
Fans also have easy access to all of Rihanna's music videos and can stream more than 20 of her songs through her page, though the page gets slightly confusing with three different tabs for music.
Marketing for the singer's latest album went viral with a Facebook game for fans where they had to unlock puzzle pieces.
Why it Works:
Em doesn't post personal photos. Rather, Slim Shady posts videos from YouTube, keeps fans up to date with tours and music availability, and offers a shop to buy clothes and gear.
The rapper even has his own Facebook mobile game, 'Bad Meets Evil.'
