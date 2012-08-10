The Most Popular Cars In America's Wealthiest Zip Codes

Residents of America’s wealthiest neighborhoods don’t necessarily drive the flashiest cars. In fact, some of the most popular cars parked on the streets of places like Palm Beach, Fla. and Greenwich, Conn. are budget brands like Honda and Toyota.



Auto data website TrueCar.com just released a study looking at the car-buying preferences in America’s 10 wealthiest zip codes. It found that among the most popular, half were non-luxury vehicles.

Here’s the breakdown of the 10 most popular models, and the methodology:

Photo: TrueCar.com

The website also broke down the most popular cars in the 10 wealthiest zip codes. Here’s the breakdown of preferences in southern Manhattan (10274), which TrueCar.com called the wealthiest zip code, and where the average income is $5.71 million:

Photo: TrueCar.com

