Drinkers are starting to lose their taste for the most popular beer in America

Samuel Adams is once again the No. 1 beer this St. Patrick’s Day — but it may not be able to keep that title for long.

The Boston-based beer brand was the top-perceived beer in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick’s Day for the fourth year in a row, according to data from YouGov BrandIndex.

However, the brand is losing its buzz, according to a measure that YouGov issues by asking consumers: “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

Out of a possible score of between -100 and 100, Samuel Adams’ buzz ranked 10.6 in 2017, down from 13.4 in 2016. And, the beer didn’t top YouGov’s list of buzziest beers for women, falling short of No. 1 Budweiser and No. 2 Corona.

“Samuel Adams is not a big loss, but it is significant enough to sense they are maturing as a brand,” YouGov spokesperson Drew Kerr told Business Insider. “It is common with many top brands that they hit maturity and don’t make the same gains like they used to.”

A potential contender for the top spot next year is Corona, which ranked second on YouGov’s 2017 list. While eight out of 10 beers on the list lost popularity, Corona’s buzz rose 0.9 points, allowing it to beat out Budweiser for the No. 2 spot.

