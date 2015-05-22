Most Australians have never tried the most popular beer in the world

A Chinese beer is the most popular brew in the world.

Snow’s sales volumes have increased by 573% since 2005, according to Mark Glassman at Bloomberg. It was ranked 11th a decade ago.

Snow is a lager. It has a “poor” taste rating on website BeerAdvocate. Most reviewers complained it had a watery taste.

“There was a citrus quality in the smell and the aftertaste,” one tester noted. “There was also a grainy, light, and rice taste throughout.”

The website notes that the Snow cans and bottles read “relax and enjoy this fine tasting beer.”

Despite its popularity in China, Snow is only available through specialty Australian retailers.

Another Chinese beer, Tsingtao, is ranked the second most popular beer and is more widely available down under.

The brands have benefitted from the emerging middle class in China.

Popular American brew Bud Light comes in third place.

Here’s Bloomberg’s listing of the top 10 beers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.