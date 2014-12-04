Sophia and Jackson are the most popular baby names of 2014, according to the new list from BabyCenter.com.

The data came from nearly half a million parents who shared their baby’s name with BabyCenter.com in 2014.

Sophia was ranked the most popular name for the fifth year in a row — not to be confused with the name Sophie, which dropped down a drastic 20 spots to number 59.

This is the second year in a row that Jackson was the most popular baby name for boys, followed closely by Aiden and Liam, according to BabyCenter.com.

Four new record-breaking boys names entered the top 100 list: Easton, Xander, Ryder, and Sean. The names Caden and Logan were introduced to the top 10 list this year, taking the place of Jayden and Jack.

The five most popular girls names of 2014 were Sophia, Emma, Olivia, Ava, and Isabella. The name Skyler made the largest leap on the top 100, jumping up 36 spots to the 63rd most popular name. Cora, Piper, Paisley, Clara, and Cadence were also popular this year.

The new baby names show that parents may be turning to their favourite Netflix shows for inspiration.

Ursula Coyote for Netflix The name Piper had a record-breaking year.

Dubbed, “The Netflix Effect,” the popularity of binge-watching shows like “Orange Is The New Black” has led to the rise of certain names.

Piper, the name of the lead character in the show, had a record-breaking year as it shot up 28% and secured its first spot on the top 100 list.

Another big new name was Galina (known as “Red” on the show), which jumped 67% in the rankings. Other character names like Nicky, Dayanara, Gloria, Alex, and Larry also saw a rise in popularity.

“House of Cards,” another Netflix obsession, also influenced parent’s baby-naming choices. The name Zoe went up by 13%, Frank rose by 19%, and Remy gained 11%.

And thanks to the new Disney classic “Frozen,” the name Elsa jumped up 29% on the list of baby names for girls.

Below are the 10 most popular girl names of 2014:

And the 10 most popular boy names of 2014:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.