Here Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Each State In 2013

Andy Kiersz

Last week, we saw that Noah and Sophia were the most popular baby names in 2013 on the national level, but what about in Montana?

The Social Security Administration just released the most popular baby names in each state in 2013, and we made maps showing the single most popular name in each state.

Here are the most popular girls’ names:

State girls names 2013Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Social Security Administration

And here are the most popular boys’ names:

State boys names 2013Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Social Security Administration

For comparison, here are the most popular girls’ names from 2012:

2012 girls names by stateBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Social Security Administration

And the most popular 2012 boys’ names:

2012 boys names by stateBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Social Security Administration

