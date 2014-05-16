Here Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Each State In 2013

Last week, we saw that Noah and Sophia were the most popular baby names in 2013 on the national level, but what about in Montana?

The Social Security Administration just released the most popular baby names in each state in 2013, and we made maps showing the single most popular name in each state.

Here are the most popular girls’ names:

And here are the most popular boys’ names:

For comparison, here are the most popular girls’ names from 2012:

And the most popular 2012 boys’ names:

