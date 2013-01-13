The Most Peculiar Tattoos In The NBA

Andrew Tredinnick
The NBA is full of players inked from head to toe in tattoos, and it’s made more noticeable by their sleeveless jerseys.But many player’s decisions were questionable.

We’ve assembled a list of some of the more curious and interesting tattoos in the NBA.

DeShawn Stevenson: Abe Lincoln

Chris Andersen: Free Bird

Monta Ellis: Family Tree

DeMarcus Cousins: Misunderstood

Andrei Kirilenko: Winged Creature

JR Smith: Swish

Kenyon Martin: Lips Covered By A Crown

Carmelo Anthony: West Baltimore (looks like Warner Bros.)

Luke Walton: Stick Figure Basketball

Jason Terry: Larry O'Brien Trophy (Note: He got it in the beginning of the season before Dallas won the NBA title.)

Marcin Gortat: Troll

Deron Williams: Panther

