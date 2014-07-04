The 25 Most Patriotic Cities In The US

There are some people who are proud to be American, and then there are entire cities that really bust out the red, white, and blue like it’s nobody’s business.
With the Fourth of July around the corner, we found the most patriotic cities in the U.S. of A.
We created a patriotism score for cities around the U.S. by looking at three categories: the percentage of people who are veterans, according to the 2012 American Community Survey; the percentage of residents 18 and over who voted in the 2012 presidential election; and the ranking of the best cities for Fourth of July celebrations from Wallet Hub. We made a weighted average of the three scores, with 50% going to veterans, 30% going to voting turnout, and 20% from the Fourth of July celebrations.
Sumter is 'a very pro-military, patriotic community,' Col. Robert G. Young, Third Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Relocation, told Livability.com. The Third Army, one of the military's most renowned fighting force, which was once based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, relocated to Shaw Air Force Base inc Sumter back in 2012.
On the Fourth of July, Spokane offers a two-hour bus tour of all of the patriotic memorials and monuments in 'the Lilac City.' Liberty Lake, in the nearby suburb of Liberty Lake, is one of the area's best place to view the fireworks once the sun goes down.
The largest city in Montana is home to 10% of veterans in the Big Sky State. Billings, and nearby Laurel, put on a spectacular all-day celebration on July 4 including a pancake breakfast, two parades, a running race, and the largest fireworks display in Montana.
According to the American Community Survey, 19.5% of residents in the Panama City -- Lynn Haven -- Panama City Beach metro area served in the military. Panama City and its surrounding towns show five different fireworks shows on the night of July 4, and each offers concerts, contests, and other patriotic festivities.
Known for its proximity to the clear blue waters of the Gulf, the Sarasota metropolitan area hosts a week-long Grand Prix speedboat race the week of the Fourth of July. This year the race celebrates its 30th anniversary; proceeds from the races and other events go to local non-profit Suncoast Charities for Children.
This summer marks four years since the city of Punta Gorda was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Charley, but the resilient locals rebuilt their hometown better than ever. Punta Gorda's incredible Fourth Fest is held at Laishley Park, where kids and adults alike can cool down from the heat on water slides, cold drinks, and a spectacular fireworks display.
From its spectacular Heartland of America Park -- with its 300-foot water fountain and light show -- to the Lewis & Clark Landing interpretive exhibits, Omaha stirs the patriotism in its residents. Fireworks fiends will appreciate that the area hosts eight fireworks shows between July 3 and 5.
Just a short commute from our nation's capital, Richmond was recently named the best city in the U.S. to celebrate the Fourth. Residents can pre-game at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery's annual Brewdependence Day, where they will be serving up 14 food trucks, live music, and of course, beer; hear a recitation of The Declaration of Independence; and get their picture taken with Thomas Jefferson and George Washington role-players. Does it get more patriotic than that?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.