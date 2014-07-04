The 25 Most Patriotic Cities In The US

There are some people who are proud to be American, and then there are entire cities that really bust out the red, white, and blue like it’s nobody’s business.

With the Fourth of July around the corner, we found the most patriotic cities in the U.S. of A.

We created a patriotism score for cities around the U.S. by looking at three categories: the percentage of people who are veterans, according to the 2012 American Community Survey; the percentage of residents 18 and over who voted in the 2012 presidential election; and the ranking of the best cities for Fourth of July celebrations from Wallet Hub. We made a weighted average of the three scores, with 50% going to veterans, 30% going to voting turnout, and 20% from the Fourth of July celebrations.

