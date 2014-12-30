The Most Overpaid And Underpaid CEOs In Tech

AP Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

A CEO earning millions of dollars a year isn’t necessarily overpaid depending on the size of the company, its industry, and how well the company has performed.

Which tech CEOs are actually the highest paid and lowest paid according to that standard? We turned to Robin Ferracone, a compensation expert who wrote the book on fair pay (author of “Fair Pay, Fair Play: Aligning Executive Performance and Pay”) and asked her. Ferracone is CEO of executive compensation consultancy Farient.

She and her team calculated three-year average pay (from 2011-2013) for us. They included the impact of previous stock grants. They compared that to what their peers earned. And from that they came up with a “Performance Adjusted Compensation” number for each exec.

We ranked the CEOs based on their “Performance Adjusted Compensation.”

