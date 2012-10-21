Presenting The 10 Most Outrageous Ski Homes Currently On The Market

Can you guess where this home is?

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

Ski season is just around the corner, and if you can afford it, it’s a lot more fun to sleep in your own luxury chalet than a hotel room.You can buy a grand ski house in Vermont for a (relatively) conservative $5 million, own the best home in Switzerland for about $71 million, or purchase in Park City for about $30 million.



