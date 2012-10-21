Presenting The 10 Most Outrageous Ski Homes Currently On The Market

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty
Ski season is just around the corner, and if you can afford it, it’s a lot more fun to sleep in your own luxury chalet than a hotel room.You can buy a grand ski house in Vermont for a (relatively) conservative $5 million, own the best home in Switzerland for about $71 million, or purchase in Park City for about $30 million.
The home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half baths. The house is just three miles from Aspen and Snowmass.
The home by five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half baths. The home has an indoor pool and hot tub, spa, and sauna.
This insanely large home in the Swiss Alps is on sale for $71 million. The home is known as the L-Raphael chalet and is in the heart of Verbier's ski resort.
The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It is currently being used as a hotel. The home features library, gym, steam room, walk-in wine cellar and ski-room.
Former presidential candidate Jon Huntsman's billionaire dad is trying to unload his Utah chalet for $44 million.
The home sits on 60 acres of land, and has an indoor pool, a dining room that seats 20, a fitness centre, room for 28 cars, and a library.
A home with access to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo. is on sale for $17.85 million. The 12,000-square-foot home sits on nearly eight acres.
The house has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half baths. The house has a grotto, a wine cellar, a steam room, and nine fireplaces across three levels.
This 12,000-square-foot house in Park City, Utah is on sale for $8.995 million. The home sits on nearly eight acres, which has ponds and waterfalls on it.
The home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout the home.
This Park City, Utah getaway is on sale for $15.7 million. The home spans 15,000 square feet and sits on 1.4 acres. It even has its own ski lift.
The home has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and four half baths. The listing touts the home's wet bar, ski prep room, game room, and steam room.
The home has five full bathrooms and one half bath. The 6,590-square-foot house has four fireplaces and three exterior stone patios.
This 12,000-square-foot home in Montana is on sale for $6.9 million. The home sits on 20 acres near Whitefish Lake and the peaks of Glacier National Park.
The home has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The kitchen is fit for a chef, with the range and wine fridge.
