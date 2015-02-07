The most outrageous phobias you've never heard of

If you suffer from Panphobia (the fear of any phobias), then you should probably stop reading right here.

If you’re still with us, then check out the fascinating and complex web of phobias below. In addition to the more common phobias like claustrophobia or arachnophobia, there’s a huge variety of more surprising and specific fears. Though katsaridaphobia (the fear of cockroaches) may seem pretty relatable, others such as Papophobia (the fear of the pope) may leave you a bit more dumbfounded.

One final warning — the graphic is very yellow, so I hope you don’t suffer from Xanthophobia.

For a lot more engrossing charts like this one, check out the book Around the World: An Atlas for Today, published by Gestalten.

