The Most Outrageous NBA Haircuts Ever

Philadelphia 76ers centre Andrew Bynum grasped control of the NBA style wars this past week when he showcased one of the most unique hairdos in NBA history.It got us thinking, what are some of the most legendary NBA hair styles this season and of all-time.

Some cut their hair in a specific way to make a fashion statement, others seem like they just need to visit a barber.

We’ve collected some of the best of from the NBA’s past and today.

Chris Andersen's mohawk

Joakim Noah's long curly locks

Andrew Bynum's slicked forward afro

Iman Shumpert's flattop

Anderson Varejao's 'Sideshow Bob' haircut

Martell Webster's afro mohawk

Norris Cole flattop fade

Julius Erving's iconic afro

The many shades of Dennis Rodman

Ben Wallace's headband and afro combo

Adam Morrison's unkempt shaggy hair

Artis Gilmore's iconic afro, mutton chops and goatee

Allen Iverson's classic cornrows

Larry Bird's blonde partial mullet

