Here Are The Seven Most Over-The-Top Reactions To The WikiLeaks Dump...So Far

The outrageous claims following the WikiLeaks dump are only just beginning…
All of the usual suspects have already begun trying to one up each other over the fallout, and here is a roundup of some of our favourite soundbites.
Want to know what we had to say about WikiLeaks? Take a look at The Wire editor’s interview with CNN.
'I'm angry as an American. I'm angry about it. I'm angry at this Assange. I'm angry about whoever leaked it to him and I want something done about it. As an American, I want my family to be protected from terrorists and I don't want the US intelligence apparatus not to get any information because people fear they're going to be exposed and unmasked and that's what's going to happen. So I want my leader to say, 'you know, if we find you, you're going to be in jail forever, or if I can put a noose around your neck, I'm going to do it.''
'I just noticed today Iran has agreed to nuclear talks. Maybe that's coincidence or maybe it's coming out of this process...'
'Democrats are in the White House, so America is standing tall as usual. We're a helpless, pitiful giant. That's the way America stands when a Democrat is in the White House, because they will not do anything…this guy is harming national security…every single American citizen, and Eric Holder treats them like the Black Panthers.'
'Nothing! Nothing in this report so far is shocking, it's all stuff you already know because you watch this show or you're not a moron. Or you knew it in your gut... How many times does this show have to be right before American start listening either to this show, or more importantly their gut!'
