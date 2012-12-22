The Most Outrageous Bachelor Party Ever

A travel agency aims to be the first to take a stag party for champagne and caviar at the North Pole.



Forget pub crawls in Prague and Tallinn, or paint-balling escapades in the woods.

An ambitious travel agency is planning to take the stag-do to uncharted – and even more excessive – territory, with a weekend expedition to the North Pole for bridegrooms-to-be and their friends.

Last Night of Freedom, which specialises in trips for both stag and hen parties, is the company offering the new trip.

Only around 1,000 people get to the area each year, and organisers are convinced the trip will be the first ever stag group to reach the North Pole, calling it “an extreme stag do for guys who want to make history.”

As well as a sense of adventure, participants will need extremely deep pockets – the trip will cost £14,999 each.

The price includes all internal flights, an expert polar guide, helicopter rides, food and the thermal equipment for the -35C temperatures at the Pole.

Those taking part will fly to Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway, before being dropped by helicopter about three miles from the pole. Participants will complete the final part of the journey to the most northerly point of the world by cross country ski, where they will then camp overnight, celebrating with caviar and champagne. The following day, the group will return to Longyearbyen by helicopter.

Matt Mavir, the company’s managing director, said: “There is nothing else like this on the market for stag groups”.

Tickets for the trip go on sale on Boxing Day on the company’s web site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.