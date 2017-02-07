The 12 most-ordered dishes on Deliveroo around the world

Deliveroo A full rack of ribs is the most popular dish in one European country.

You may think food trends change drastically by culture, but if takeaway orders are anything to go by, our easy-eating habits are all very similar — and often not reflective of the home country’s cuisine.

We teamed up with online food delivery company Deliveroo to find out the most-ordered dishes in 12 of the website and app’s most popular cities around the world.

Here are the most popular takeaway orders on Deliveroo around the world, ranked by price, from cheapest to most splurge-worthy.

From falafel in Ireland to dim sum in Belgium, scroll down to see the surprising results.

Italy: Daruma Roll from Daruma Sushi, Rome -- $8.50 Deliveroo Ireland: Palestinian Falafel from Umi Falafel, Dublin -- $8.50 Deliveroo Germany: Bulgogi BBQ Classic from Mmaah, Berlin -- $9.15 Deliveroo Singapore: Chicken Asado from Muchachos -- $11.05 Deliveroo UK: Classic Burger from Tommi's Burger Joint, London -- $12.50 Deliveroo Spain: Club Sandwich from VIPS, Valencia -- $12.25 Photo: envips/Instagram Belgium: Dim Sum Assortment from Lucy Chang, Antwerp -- $14 Deliveroo Hong Kong: Pho Ga from BEP Vietnamese Kitchen -- $15 Deliveroo Australia: Trippin Zeahorse from BondiTony's Other Burger Joint, Sydney -- $16.90 Deliveroo France: Bobun Special from Le Petit Cambodge, Paris -- $18.20 Photo: guedjr/Instagram Netherlands: Full Rack of Ribs from Braai, Amsterdam -- $18.90 Deliveroo UAE: Pad Thai from Busaba Eathai, Dubai -- $20.80 Photo: busabaeathai/Instagram

