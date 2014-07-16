The Most Obnoxious Wall Street Bars Of 2014

In New York City, things can get old pretty fast. So we’ve taken it upon ourselves to revamp last year’s list of the most obnoxious Wall Street bars. Several have since closed, but many are still kicking and as annoying as ever.
Frequented by financiers, these Manhattan bars are loud, rowdy, and ridiculous. If you’re into sweaty crowds, flashing lights, or absurd conversations, it’s time to scope some of these out.
Otherwise, we’ve done the rounds on these bars so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.
If we left out any of your favourites, let us know in the comments!
Location: 987 2nd Ave, Midtown
Vibe: Turtle Bay is your 'typical bar' with beer chuggers, cheerleader look-alikes, and even a handfull of Mets fans watching games on the TVs. The front section is supersaturated with summer interns and young professionals. People over the age of 25 should seriously consider the pros and cons before they enter.
Popular Days: Thursday
Popular Drinks: Beer
Overheard: 'Pound it dude! 3... 2... 1... ' *erupts in laughter*
Location: 40 Exchange Place, Financial District
Vibe: The dim Irish bar is more calm during the summer, but come August and September, the bar is filled with finance guys that could have come straight out of The Wolf of Wall Street.
Popular Days: Friday, Saturday
Popular Drinks: Skittle bombs
Overheard: 'Shots! Shots! Shots!'
Location: 25 W 51st St, Midtown
Vibe: Most people who go to Johnny Utah's are there to check 'ride a mechanical bull' off of there bucket list. On a good night, it can get incredibly full inside -- but the wait for the bull is never too long. The bar itself is dark with high ceilings, but it somehow works.
Popular Days: Friday
Popular Drinks: Happy hour deals
Overheard: 'This is the kind of place where no matter how casual you are, you still feel overdressed.'
Location: W 55th St, Midtown
Vibe: You descend stairs to get into the bar, so the whole thing had a sort of 'drinking in a dark basement' vibe to it. This definitely isn't the kind of place you go for a quality drink -- it seemed like the majority of people were clutching PBR's, relieved to be done with work for the day. Also, a surprising amount of people were on the older end.
Popular Days: Thursday
Popular Drinks: Margaritas, beer, jägerbombs
Overheard: 'Ahahahahaha... Barclays.'; 'Please tell my friend to shave that thing off.'
Location: 800 2nd Ave, Midtown
Vibe: McFadden's is kind of like the Wall Street equivalent of a packed college bar. Most of the people inside are summer analysts and their friends. There was a lot of young looking guys wearing full suits, and for whatever reason only Avicii was playing.
Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Popular Drinks: Cranberry vodka, summer analysts trying to drink whiskey
Overheard: Right outside the bar, a summer analyst used the word 'banker' four times in three minutes while hitting on two older women at the same time.
Location: 110 Chambers St, Tribeca
Vibe: This is probably where Barney Stinson picked up women; there were clusters of men in suits who were chatting up women in short and colourful dresses. The bartenders were incredibly nice and the whole bar has a country dive bar vibe.
Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Popular Drinks: $2 shot margaritas 'especially on Sundays in the summer', Jameson or Fireball shots, PBR
Overheard: 'I want another drink before I get on the LIRR.'
Location: 18 9th Ave, Meatpacking District
Vibe: Unless you know the promoter, you get to join the line waiting outside the Gansevoort Hotel, which one girl promised her friends, 'moves really fast.' Pink and purple lights, loud dance music, and a rooftop deck make the Plunge a popular weekend location.
Popular Days: Friday, Saturday
Popular Drinks: Bottle service
Overheard: 'It's, like, sweaty people.'
Location: 95 Pearl Street, Financial District
Vibe: Although the entire Stone Street is usually swarming with people who work in finance, Ulysses often gets a nod for being one of the most popular and obnoxious options in the cobblestoned area.
Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Popular Drinks: Guinness
Overheard: 'Sorry I have a boyfriend.' 'It's ok, so do I.'
Location: 52 Stone Street, Financial District
Vibe: Another Stone Street favourite for an after-work drink. Although there are rows of wobbly tables outside, it's near impossible to find a spot during the most popular hours.
Popular Days: Thursday, Friday
Popular Drinks: Draft beers
Overheard: 'You're in finance ... why wouldn't you take the money from the boat, invest it, and buy a bigger boat? He has no money management skills.'
Location: 727 7th Avenue, Midtown West and 411 3rd Avenue, Murray Hill
Vibe: Probably the most popular of Tonic's three floors is the rooftop bar, repleted with two bars, tables, and a slew of people filling up the space in between. The rest of the place is very neon and loud, but during the less obnoxious hours most people know this place as your standard sports bar.
Popular Days: Friday, Saturday
Popular Drinks: Beer
Overheard: 'Molly? Oh, I can get you some.'
Location: 39 East 58th Street
Vibe: Lavo is expensive and over the top. It gets incredibly crowded and the whole place has a glaring Eurotrash vibe. Suited men frequently are accompanied by beautiful stiletto-wearing women.
Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Popular Drinks: Bottle service
Overheard: Only the DJ.
Location: Various
Vibe: Chances are pretty good you'll eventually pop into a Brother Jimmy's. It gets really packed and people start dancing late at night. All the TVs stream sports matches -- so game nights get especially rowdy. Sometimes your fish bowl comes with a plastic lizard.
Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Popular Drinks: Fish bowl, well drinks
Overheard: Obnoxious people who are legitimately enjoying themselves.
Location: The Standard Hotel -- 848 Washington St.
Vibe: This place is really fun, and is pretty close to what a true German biergarten is like. However, the lines can be insanely long and it can be near impossible to find seating. Plus, you need to purchase tickets in order to get drinks -- which can get annoying.
Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Popular Drinks: Beer, naturally
Overheard: A few pseudo-patriotic toasts to Germany and its upcoming World Cup final. (On the Friday before).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.