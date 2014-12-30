The Most Obnoxious Wall Street Bars Of 2014

In New York City, things can get old pretty fast. So we’ve taken it upon ourselves to revamp last year’s list of the most obnoxious Wall Street bars. Several have since closed, but many are still kicking and as annoying as ever.

Frequented by financiers, these Manhattan bars are loud, rowdy, and ridiculous. If you’re into sweaty crowds, flashing lights, or absurd conversations, it’s time to scope some of these out.

Otherwise, we’ve done the rounds on these bars so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.

If we left out any of your favourites, let us know in the comments!

Turtle Bay Location: 987 2nd Ave, Midtown Vibe: Turtle Bay is your 'typical bar' with beer chuggers, cheerleader look-alikes, and even a handful of Mets fans watching games on the TVs. The front section is supersaturated with summer interns and young professionals. People over the age of 25 should seriously consider the pros and cons before they enter. Popular Days: Thursday Popular Drinks: Beer Overheard: 'Pound it dude! 3... 2... 1... ' *erupts in laughter* Irish Punt Location: 40 Exchange Place, Financial District Vibe: The dim Irish bar is more calm during the summer, but come August and September, the bar is filled with finance guys that could have come straight out of 'The Wolf of Wall Street.' Popular Days: Friday, Saturday Popular Drinks: Skittle bombs Overheard: 'Shots! Shots! Shots!' Johnny Utah's Location: 25 W 51st St, Midtown Vibe: Most people who go to Johnny Utah's are there to check 'ride a mechanical bull' off of their bucket list. On a good night, it can get incredibly full inside -- but the wait for the bull is never too long. The bar itself is dark with high ceilings, but it somehow works. Popular Days: Friday Popular Drinks: Happy hour deals Overheard: 'This is the kind of place where no matter how casual you are, you still feel overdressed.' Whiskey Trader Location: W 55th St, Midtown Vibe: You descend stairs to get into the bar, so the whole thing had a sort of 'drinking in a dark basement' vibe to it. This definitely isn't the kind of place you go for a quality drink -- it seemed like the majority of people were clutching PBR's, relieved to be done with work for the day. Also, a surprising amount of people were on the older end. Popular Days: Thursday Popular Drinks: Margaritas, beer, jägerbombs Overheard: 'Ahahahahaha... Barclays.'; 'Please tell my friend to shave that thing off.' McFadden's Location: 800 2nd Ave, Midtown Vibe: McFadden's is kind of like the Wall Street equivalent of a packed college bar. Most of the people inside are summer analysts and their friends. There was a lot of young looking guys wearing full suits, and for whatever reason only Avicii was playing. Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday Popular Drinks: Cranberry vodka, summer analysts trying to drink whiskey Overheard: Right outside the bar, a summer analyst used the word 'banker' four times in three minutes while hitting on two older women at the same time. Patriot Saloon Location: 110 Chambers St, Tribeca Vibe: This is probably where Barney Stinson picked up women; there were clusters of men in suits who were chatting up women in short and colourful dresses. The bartenders were incredibly nice and the whole bar has a country dive bar vibe. Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday Popular Drinks: $US2 shot margaritas 'especially on Sundays in the summer,' Jameson or Fireball shots, PBR Overheard: 'I want another drink before I get on the LIRR.' Plunge Location: 18 9th Ave, Meatpacking District Vibe: Unless you know the promoter, you get to join the line waiting outside the Gansevoort Hotel, which one girl promised her friends, 'moves really fast.' Pink and purple lights, loud dance music, and a rooftop deck make the Plunge a popular weekend location. Popular Days: Friday, Saturday Popular Drinks: Bottle service Overheard: 'It's, like, sweaty people.' Ulysses Location: 95 Pearl Street, Financial District Vibe: Although the entire Stone Street is usually swarming with people who work in finance, Ulysses often gets a nod for being one of the most popular and obnoxious options in the cobblestoned area. Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday Popular Drinks: Guinness Overheard: 'Sorry I have a boyfriend.' 'It's OK, so do I.' Stone Street Tavern Location: 52 Stone Street, Financial District Vibe: Another Stone Street favourite for an after-work drink. Although there are rows of wobbly tables outside, it's near impossible to find a spot during the most popular hours. Popular Days: Thursday, Friday Popular Drinks: Draft beers Overheard: 'You're in finance ... why wouldn't you take the money from the boat, invest it, and buy a bigger boat? He has no money management skills.' Tonic Location: 727 7th Avenue, Midtown West and 411 3rd Avenue, Murray Hill Vibe: Probably the most popular of Tonic's three floors is the rooftop bar, repleted with two bars, tables, and a slew of people filling up the space in between. The rest of the place is very neon and loud, but during the less obnoxious hours most people know this place as your standard sports bar. Popular Days: Friday, Saturday Popular Drinks: Beer Overheard: 'Molly? Oh, I can get you some.' Lavo Location: 39 East 58th Street Vibe: Lavo is expensive and over the top. It gets incredibly crowded and the whole place has a glaring Eurotrash vibe. Suited men frequently are accompanied by beautiful stiletto-wearing women. Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday Popular Drinks: Bottle service Overheard: Only the DJ. Brother Jimmy's Location: Various Vibe: Chances are pretty good you'll eventually pop into a Brother Jimmy's. It gets really packed and people start dancing late at night. All the TVs stream sports matches -- so game nights get especially rowdy. Sometimes your fish bowl comes with a plastic lizard. Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday Popular Drinks: Fish bowl, well drinks Overheard: Obnoxious people who are legitimately enjoying themselves. The Biergarten at the Standard Location: The Standard Hotel -- 848 Washington St. Vibe: This place is really fun and is pretty close to what a true German biergarten is like. However, the lines can be insanely long and it can be near impossible to find seating. Plus, you need to purchase tickets in order to get drinks -- which can get annoying. Popular Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday Popular Drinks: Beer, naturally Overheard: A few pseudo-patriotic toasts to Germany and its upcoming World Cup final. (On the Friday before.) And here is what you should not wear to those bars (or any bar). 18 Things Every Man Should Take Out Of His Closet And Burn »

