The Most Obese Cities In America

Gallup and Healthways surveyed people about their health in 189 metropolitan areas across the country, asking them questions about subjects like their diets, exercise habits, and whether or not they were obese.

We made a map, using Gallup’s data, showing the most obese cities that were surveyed. These cities all have obesity rates of at least 33% — at least about one-third of their residents are obese:

The most obese metropolitan area in the study was Huntington-Ashland on the border between West Virginia and Kentucky, with 39.5% of the population seriously overweight.

The full metropolitan area survey data can be found on Gallup’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.