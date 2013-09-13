10 Jobs That Are Impossible To Explain To Your Parents

The rise of big data, social media, and the ongoing digital transformation of just about everything means that today’s workplace is vastly different from just a decade ago.

In a recent global survey of 16,000 adults, LinkedIn found that one out of every three parents have a hard time understanding what their child does for a living. Two thirds of parents want to learn more, and half think that they could support their child better if they did.

“Given all of the new types of jobs created over the past few years, it’s understandable that a lot of parents may not understand what their kids actually do at work each day,” said Pat Wadors, vice president of talent at LinkedIn.

The survey found the 10 jobs that are most misunderstood around the world. We’ve broken them out, along with an explanation for any struggling parents.

10. Investment Banker Parents that don't get it: 43% How to explain it to your mum: You match up people who have money with people who need it, by helping companies issue bonds and equity shares and helping companies buy other companies. 9. Sports Team Manager Parents that don't get it: 43% How to explain it to your mum: You make sure your team wins, by managing coaches and athletes, overseeing practices, and making play decisions during the game. 8. Public Relations Manager Parents that don't get it: 50% How to explain it to your mum: You make your clients look good by coordinating interviews and providing information about them to the media. 7. Radio Producer Parents that don't get it: 51% How to explain it to your mum: You oversee a radio show or regular segment on one, by choosing music, booking guests, and patching callers through. 6. Sociologist Parents that don't get it: 52% How to explain it to your mum: You learn about people's beliefs and behaviours by conducting and analysing surveys and interviews. 5. Sub Editor Parents that don't get it: 59% How to explain it to your mum: You make sure any story that goes into print or on the web is readable and free of error, and help out with headlines and photos. 3. Data Scientist Parents that don't get it: 62% How to explain it to your mum: You analyse information collected from across a business, and identify patterns that would help its leaders make better decisions. 1. User Interface Designer Parents that don't get it: 74% How to explain it to your mum: You help design the parts of a website or software application that people actually interact with, such as the button people click on to buy something. Another thing parents might not understand: These 19 Insanely Successful College Dropouts Prove You Don't Need A Degree

