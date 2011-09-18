Photo: www.flickr.com

Combine high unemployment, a stagnant economy and basement-level housing prices, and what have you got?The most miserable cities in America, according to Brookings, of course! The think tank combined every major U.S. city’s unemployment rate, level of employment, gross metropolitan product and housing prices to create an index of utter wretchedness.



Nationwide economic progress in the second quarter was “uneven and unsure” and some by measures we’re back in recession. The worst cities are clustered in former housing bubble areas like Florida and California.

