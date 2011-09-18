Photo: www.flickr.com
Combine high unemployment, a stagnant economy and basement-level housing prices, and what have you got?The most miserable cities in America, according to Brookings, of course! The think tank combined every major U.S. city’s unemployment rate, level of employment, gross metropolitan product and housing prices to create an index of utter wretchedness.
Nationwide economic progress in the second quarter was “uneven and unsure” and some by measures we’re back in recession. The worst cities are clustered in former housing bubble areas like Florida and California.
Unemployment: up 3.2%
Employment: down 14.7%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 13.7%
Home prices: down 19.5%
Unemployment: up 4.8%
Employment: down 7.2%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 2.6%
Home prices: down 52.5%
Unemployment: up 4.4%
Employment: down 7.4%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 6.1%
Home prices: down 38.6%
Unemployment: up 4.8%
Employment: down 8.5%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 3.1%
Home prices: down 40.8%
Unemployment: down 5.4% since 2008
Employment: down 8.7%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 2.1%
Home prices: down 50%
Unemployment: up 6.7%
Employment: down 8.4%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 0.8%
Home prices: down 65%
Unemployment: up 6.1%
Employment: down 6.6%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 5.0%
Home prices: down 56.8%
Unemployment: up 5.2%
Employment: down 8.9%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 5.1%
Home prices: down 46.6%
Unemployment: up 3.7%
Employment: down 15.0%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 13.3%
Home prices: down 46.8%
Unemployment: up 3.8%
Employment: down 11.3%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 7.3%
Home prices: down 56.5%
Unemployment: up 4.8%
Employment: down 9.9%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 6.6%
Home prices: down 48.1%
Unemployment: up 7.2%
Employment: down 8.9%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 3.5%
Home prices: down 53.2%
Unemployment: up 5.8%
Employment: down 8.9%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 6.2%
Home prices: down 52.5%
Unemployment: up 5.2%
Employment: down 12.3%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 5.0%
Home prices: down 55.3%
Unemployment: up 4.2%
Employment: down 15.3%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 9.1%
Home prices: down 55.4%
Unemployment: up 3.9%
Employment: down 16.9%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 15.5%
Home prices: down 59.5%
Unemployment: up 7.2%
Employment: down 10.4%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 4.9%
Home prices: down 63.9%
Unemployment: up 5.6%
Employment: down 11.2%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 7.3%
Home prices: down 53.4%
Unemployment: up 6.2%
Employment: down 12.7%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 7.3%
Home prices: down 54.6%
Unemployment: up 7.5%
Employment: down 13.4%
Gross Metropolitan Product: down 12.8%
Home prices: down 64.5%
