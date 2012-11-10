The Most Marketable Players In The NBA

In an age where companies seek as much exposure as possible, NBA players are some of the most recognisable faces in marketing campaigns.The Miami Heat’s LeBron James will make more money in endorsements this year than he will get from his NBA contract.

NBA players are the representatives for everything from the performance apparel to food companies to automobiles. And all of those companies are willing to shell out ridiculous amounts of money for specific players to endorse their products.

We’ve put together a list of the NBA players that will get paid the most off the court to represent several companies this year.

Deron Williams, Brooklyn Nets

Total- $2 million

Notable Endorsements- RedBull, Audi, Skull Candy, MetroPCS

Pau Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers

Total- $2.5 million

Notable Endorsements- Nike, San Miguel, Banco Popular

Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics

Total- $4 million

Notable Endorsements- ANTA, Zico

Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

Total- $6 million

Notable Endorsements- Jordan Brand, JEEP, Powerade, Upper Deck

Amare Stoudemire, New York Knicks

Total- $8 million

Notable Endorsements- Nike, Sheets Brand energy strips

Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

Total- $8 million

Notable Endorsements- Jordan Brand, Powerade, Sprint (Boost Mobile)

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

Total- $11 million

Notable Endorsements- Adidas, McDonald's

Dwayne Wade, Miami Heat

Total- $12 million

Notable Endorsements- Li-Ning, Gatorade, Pepperidge Farms

Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

Total- $13 million

Notable Endorsements- Nike, Sprint, Gatorade, 2K Sports, Skull Candy

Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

Total- ~$14.2 million

Notable Endorsements- Adidas, Powerade, Skull Candy

Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

Total- $32 million

Notable Endorsements- Nike, Vitamin Water, Smart Car

LeBron James, Miami Heat

Total- $40 million

Notable Endorsements- Nike, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Upper Deck

