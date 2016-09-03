These luxurious private jets are probably nicer than your home

One of the best parts of having money has to be owning your own private jet.

Especially since most private jets are nicer than the homes or apartments you will live in.

But even though we can’t all be billonaires and enjoy the perks of our own personal plane, we can dream. And these photos make dreaming pretty easy. Scroll down for a closer look.

5. The Cessna Citation Longitude can fit up to 12 people and costs $26 million. Citation It comes with a cabin area that can fit amenities like an espresso maker and microwave oven, as well as its own walk-in baggage compartment. It comes with a cabin area that can fit amenities like an espresso maker and microwave oven, as well as its own walk-in baggage compartment. Citation It also comes with a spacious bathroom. Citation 4. Airbus is one of the leading private aircraft manufacturers and has a variety of luxurious private jets that run between $72 million and $110 million, depending on their size. Airbus The price does not include the cost of outfitting the cabin. Here we see the Airbus ACJ319 corporate jet, which can fit eight people comfortably. It's the widest and tallest cabin of any business jet with intercontinental range. Airbus Just look at those couches! Those who opt to get Airbus' VIP widebody version of the jet also get room for a conference room or dining room. Airbus 3. For $65 million, you can buy the Gulfstream G650. It has the longest and widest cabin of all private jets on the market. Courtesy Gulfstream And the bathroom comes with plenty of space and a modern look. Courtesy Gulfstream The jet comes with plush lounge chairs that can recline all the way back when you want to sleep. Courtesy Gulfstream 2. The Embraer Lineage 1000E private jet comes with 10,000 cubic feet of luxurious cabin space. It costs around $53 million. Embraer The plane allows for five large cabin zones that can fit couches and comfy leather chairs. (That TV is also a pretty sweet perk.) Embraer There's also a master suite that fits a large bed and a private bathroom. Embraer That is, a bathroom with its own walk-in shower. Embraer 1. The Boeing 747-8 VIP private jet is absolutely stunning. It offers 4,786 sq. ft. of space with a stateroom, lounge, office, and dining room. YouTube/ Greenpoint Technologies It's the longest and second-largest airliner ever built. But you better be able to shell out if you want one -- the jet costs $367 million without the fancy interior items. YouTube/ Greenpoint Technologies The interior components are designed and built in-house. Imagine sleeping in this bed while you travel... YouTube/Greenpoint Technologies

